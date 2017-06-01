Susan G. Komen San Diego

RACE FOR THE CURE®

The Walk to End Breast Cancer

Sunday, November 3, 2019



In San Diego, six women a day are diagnosed with breast cancer and unfortunately one woman a day passes away from this disease.

Early detection and effective treatment provide the best chance of survival from breast cancer.

And that’s what our work at Susan G. Komen San Diego is all about.

We are the only organization that studies San Diego County to identify the gaps in breast cancer care and the barriers to breast health access. Komen San Diego’s work is about removing barriers, improving the law, changing systems, and most importantly, elevating the women and men directly impacted by breast cancer.

When you walk, you make it possible for Komen San Diego to provide:

Free mammograms, biopsies, ultrasounds, care coordination, education and financial assistance for breast cancer patients’ most critical needs during treatment.

Komen San Diego also has a robust public policy and advocacy arm to assure healthcare access and equity.

Susan G. Komen is the largest nonprofit funder of breast cancer research outside of the U.S. government and much of that investment has been awarded to scientists in San Diego. Nearly 70 percent of our research investment is focused on metastatic disease.

We Live Here. We Walk Here. We Save Lives Here.

Questions? Please contact our Race Team, In Motion, at (760) 692-2900 or via email at race@sdkomen.org.